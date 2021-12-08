Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Vonovia stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. Vonovia has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

