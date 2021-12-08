W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

NYSE:WRB opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

