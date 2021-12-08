W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard Sells 9,728 Shares of Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GWW opened at $507.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $510.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

