W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard Sells 9,728 Shares of Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE GWW opened at $507.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $510.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.43.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
