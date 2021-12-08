Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.14. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,141. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

