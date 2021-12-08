Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.