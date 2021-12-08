WAX Reaches Market Cap of $892.87 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $892.87 million and $66.08 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,818,107,932 coins and its circulating supply is 1,861,878,846 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

