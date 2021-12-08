Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 4.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.