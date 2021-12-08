Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

ETR stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

