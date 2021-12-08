Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

CM opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

