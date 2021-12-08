Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $16.54 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

