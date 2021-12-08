Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.30. Weber shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 21,633 shares.

WEBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

