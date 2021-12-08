Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

NYSE:CMA opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. Comerica has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

