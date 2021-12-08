Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NTAP stock opened at $90.67 on Monday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,554 shares of company stock worth $2,323,646 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

