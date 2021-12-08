Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DEO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) in the last few weeks:

11/30/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/17/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/17/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/2/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/11/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NYSE:DEO opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $213.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 66.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 21.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

