Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DEO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) in the last few weeks:
- 11/30/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/30/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/24/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/18/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/18/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/17/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 11/17/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 11/2/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/11/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
NYSE:DEO opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $213.12.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 66.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 21.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.
