Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,709,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

