Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
NASDAQ ARNA opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,709,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
