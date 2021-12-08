Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Owl Rock Capital worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.