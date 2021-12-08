Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 789.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

