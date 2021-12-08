Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 10,761.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of SilverCrest Metals worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILV. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.