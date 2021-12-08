Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,260 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

