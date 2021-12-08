Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,408 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

