Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,814 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.