Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $206.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

