Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) PT Lowered to €129.00 at Societe Generale

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €139.00 ($156.18) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WNDLF stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.33. Wendel has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $148.00.

About Wendel

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

