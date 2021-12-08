Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) PT Lowered to €129.00 at Societe Generale

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €139.00 ($156.18) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WNDLF stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.33. Wendel has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $148.00.
About Wendel
