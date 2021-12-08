Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.11. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.4509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

