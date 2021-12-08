WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of WestRock worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

