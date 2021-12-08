White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Down 4.5%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) shares traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 101,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 113,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.46 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59.

White Gold Company Profile (CVE:WGO)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering approximately 420,836 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

