WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 5,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 381,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Specifically, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,100 shares of company stock worth $2,599,300. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $8,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

