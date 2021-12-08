Wilder World (WILD) Price Reaches $4.79 on Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $352.90 million and $18.70 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $4.79 or 0.00009476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00220335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.