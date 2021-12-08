Willem A. Meintjes Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,096,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,479. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

