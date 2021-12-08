William Blair Weighs in on BRP Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for BRP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04.

BRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

BRP stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

