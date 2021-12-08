Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

