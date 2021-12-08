Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wipro were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,809,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,696 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

