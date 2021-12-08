WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading 1.2% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.41. 19,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 43,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12,613.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

