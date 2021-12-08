WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Up 2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) was up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 25,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 57,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

