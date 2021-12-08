Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,701.81

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,701.81 ($62.35) and traded as low as GBX 4,254 ($56.41). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,483 ($59.45), with a volume of 245,520 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($62.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($68.96) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($85.53) to GBX 5,800 ($76.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($62.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($76.91) to GBX 4,960 ($65.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,106.08 ($67.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,697.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,770.86.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($60.48), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($604,826.95).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

