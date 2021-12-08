Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

PEAK opened at $34.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

