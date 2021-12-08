Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $869.94

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 869.94 ($11.54) and traded as low as GBX 834 ($11.06). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 847.50 ($11.24), with a volume of 100,428 shares changing hands.

WKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.80) to GBX 920 ($12.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.88) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 922 ($12.23).

The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 869.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

