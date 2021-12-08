XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Increases Dividend to GBX 21 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 5,240.66 ($69.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,202.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,251.21. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 4,160 ($55.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,800 ($76.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get XP Power alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($86.20) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.