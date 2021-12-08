Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of YARIY opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

