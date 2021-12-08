YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

Shares of LIN opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.