YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 8,294 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $132,068,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

