YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,270 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 114,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 56,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $134.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

