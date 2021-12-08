YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 398 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.