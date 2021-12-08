YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

