YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $666.72 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $645.36 and its 200 day moving average is $651.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

