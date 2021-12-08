YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average of $209.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

