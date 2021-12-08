YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.10. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

