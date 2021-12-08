YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 583.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 101,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86,346 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $17,198,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $316.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,509 shares of company stock worth $10,903,216 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

