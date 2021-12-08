YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

