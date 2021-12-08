YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 594 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 54,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,578,042 shares worth $451,822,620. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

